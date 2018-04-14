Koshkonong Trails Open House

press release: Saturday April 14th 10am-1pm, 37 Oakland Rd. Cambridge, WI 53523 at Severson Learning Center

Koshkonong Trails is a new middle/high school opening in Fall 2018 that promises students that their learning is rooted in a sense of place. Join us to experience first hand the environment that students will have the opportunity to investigate and focus their projects around. Participate in a panel discussion in the barn where we will have planning group members, teachers and administrators available to field questions, or go on an adventure with our students for a tour of the property. We look forward to showing you around!