press release:Doors 8pm ~ FILM 9PM

TICKETS $10

Disaster Passport performs a new, original score to a live screening of the 1982 documentary "Koyaanisqatsi.” The film was directed and produced by Godfrey Reggio under the banner of Francis Ford Coppola’s American Zoetrope Production House. The title comes from the Hopi Indian phrase “life out of balance.” Reggio and his cinematographer Ron Fricke set out to show the tension between humans and the environments they inhabit. The film has no dialogue. New York-based composer and performance artist Philip Glass wrote the film’s first score.

Disaster Passport features two banjos played through effects and delay. Andy Moore plays one of the five strings in a straight Appalachian style. Colin Crowley, who recently moved his family to Madison from Kenya, overlays an African-pop technique with his banjo. Karl Christenson (Cribshitter) plays Omnichord and electric baritone guitar, fretted and with slide. The band is rounded out by Luke Bassuener (ASUMAYA, Faux Fawn) who loops and plays stirring African percussion. The musicians spent months composing the score to the visuals, both alone and together.