× Expand Steve Dahlgren/Dog Grin Photography Krause Family Band around a mic. Krause Family Band

media release: On July 15th, Linda Ronstadt will turn 80 years old! Longtime fans and 2024 Ensemble Vocals WAMI winners, The Krause Family Band (www.krausefamilyband.com) are hosting a Linda Ronstadt birthday bash, singing songs from her catalogue with special guests Nick Lang (www.nicklangmusic.com) and Danny Tyksinski supporting on drums and lead guitar respectively. Join us for a trip through time, musical genres, and songs to ring in the 80th year of this vocal powerhouse and all time great.

Featuring:

Kansas Music Hall of Famer, Rick Krause on banjo, guitar, harmonica, and vocals, daughters Katie Krause (vocals), Ruthie McQuinn (fiddle and vocals), Scott Wright (keys), and Brad Wolbert (upright bass)