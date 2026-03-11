Krause Family Band
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Steve Dahlgren/Dog Grin Photography
Krause Family Band around a mic.
Krause Family Band
media release: On July 15th, Linda Ronstadt will turn 80 years old! Longtime fans and 2024 Ensemble Vocals WAMI winners, The Krause Family Band (www.krausefamilyband.com) are hosting a Linda Ronstadt birthday bash, singing songs from her catalogue with special guests Nick Lang (www.nicklangmusic.com) and Danny Tyksinski supporting on drums and lead guitar respectively. Join us for a trip through time, musical genres, and songs to ring in the 80th year of this vocal powerhouse and all time great.
Featuring:
Kansas Music Hall of Famer, Rick Krause on banjo, guitar, harmonica, and vocals, daughters Katie Krause (vocals), Ruthie McQuinn (fiddle and vocals), Scott Wright (keys), and Brad Wolbert (upright bass)