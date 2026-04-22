× Expand Steve Dahlgren/Dog Grin Photography Krause Family Band around a mic. Krause Family Band

media release: Celebrate spring and Mother's Day by bringing mom down to the taproom for a great musical performance from a highly-acclaimed family music group!

The Krause Family Trio is fronted by Kansas Music Hall of Famer, Rick Krause (guitar, banjo, harmonica, vocals) with his daughters Katie Krause (vocals) and Ruthie McQuinn (fiddle and vocals). Featuring heartfelt originals and covers ranging from the Mills and Everly Brothers to Tom Waits and Linda Ronstadt, their close family harmonies won them a MAMA in 2025 and a WAMI in 2024 for their Ensemble Vocals.