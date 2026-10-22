× Expand Steve Dahlgren/Dog Grin Photography Krause Family Band gathered around a mic. Krause Family Band

media release: The Krause Family Band is an Americana group from Madison, Wisconsin. Fronted by Kansas Music Hall of Famer Rick Krause (guitar, banjo, harmonica and vocals) and featuring daughters Katie (vocals) and Ruthie (fiddle and vocals), along with Scott Wright on keys and Brad Wolbert on upright bass, they offer a unique mix of heartfelt original songs and covers ranging from The Everly, Statler, and Mills Brothers to the Reverend Al Green and Linda Ronstadt. Their work on Ruthie’s solo album ‘Ruthenium’ earned them a 2024 MAMA for Folk Song Of the Year (‘Soon’) and a WAMI for Best Ensemble Vocals. In 2025, they took home a MAMA for their ensemble vocals. Tickets: $20.