Kris Saebo

media release: 7:30 PM performance, doors and bars open at 7:00 PM, Four Winds Farm, 5735 Adams Rd, Fitchburg

This program was built around an instrument that rarely takes center stage in chamber music: the double bass. In a variety of settings including solo, duo, and in a remarkable quintet from Prokofiev featuring an unusual combination of winds and strings, you will hear the incredible range and character of this instrument.

Program will include Edgar Meyer's Concert Duo for Violin and Bass, Sergei Prokofiev's Quintet in G Minor, Op. 39, and additional selections.