press release: Krish Mohan comes to Madison with his new award winning comedy show, Politely Angry!

Live at Communication

$7 at the door. Doors at 7pm. Show at 8pm.

Comedian Krish Mohan explores various social, political and philosophical issues, such as war culture, immigration, economics and more with his quick wit & quirky attitude. Described as "dangerously perceptive and honest, but somehow still loving and inclusive" by venues across the country, Krish's show will make you think and laugh at the same time.

Krish Mohan is a Nationally Touring, Socially conscious, Indian standup Comedian and Writer who regularly tours the country. Performing at small theaters, listening rooms, DIY venues, comedy clubs, coffee shops, bars, Krish captivates and engages audiences of all backgrounds. With his quirky attitude, charming personality, and intelligent humor, he addresses tackling hot button topics like race, religion, war, immigration, while adding an optimistic, philosophical & sociological twist!

Mohan has also been featured on NPR in New York & North Carolina. He has also performed and sold out shows at several Fringe Festivals (IndyFringe, Pittsburgh Fringe, Capital Fringe, Philly Fringe Arts), where he has been an audience favorite with his unique brand of comedy & social vigilantism. Krish also won the 2018 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival Audience Choice award!

He has also opened for nationally touring headliners like Stewart Huff, Redacted Tonights Lee Camp, Hari Kondabolu, Cameron Esposito, Dom Irerra and many more. Krish is also the host of the weekly socio-political commentary web show, Fork Full of Noodles and the socio-political interview podcast Taboo Table Talk, which includes the weekly news segment, The Dispatch.