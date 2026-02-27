Krista R. Bleich

media release: From the time Krista Bleich was very young, she had an internal knowing that there was more to living and being alive than what she was experiencing. She sought out things from outside of herself to fill her up, to make her feel alive and whole. This memoir is an adventure. In her life’s meanderings, which took her in a multitude of directions, Krista explores the judgments she gave to her steps. She learned, through her deep reflections, these experiences, and the people who crossed her path, that the bravery she had in embracing her journey with all its uncertainty became the cornerstone of building the life she was seeking. Now, in her late 50s the realization of what life has taught her about who she is and what she is capable of being is the journey she takes her reader on. In that personal discovery, you dear reader will find yourself as well. This is the knowingness that each and everyone of you have within yourselves as well. Learning to trust that knowing is what makes all the difference.