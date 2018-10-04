press release: Edgewood College is honored to welcome Professor Frank Tuerkheimer, who will deliver a lecture “Kristallnacht: Prelude to the Holocaust.”

Greater Madison is invited to join students, faculty and staff at 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 4, 2018, in the Washburn Heritage Room at Edgewood College. There is no admission charge.

Kristallnacht represents the transition from Nazi Germany’s cruel civil legislation depriving the Jews of the rights of citizens, enacted in the preceding years rendering them effectively stateless to the Holocaust itself, portended by Hitler less than three months later. It is a solemn event in world history. Professor Tuerkheimer will discuss Kristallnacht both in historical terms and its impact on his immediate family, who were living in Germany at the time.

This lecture, open to Greater Madison, is a component of “Jewish-Christian Dialogue in the 21st Century,” a class offered by the Religious Studies Department at Edgewood College.