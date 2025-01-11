Kristen Ford, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: Kristen Ford is a singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist influenced by greats such as Alanis Morrisette, Radiohead and Ani DiFranco. She navigates life as a biracial, queer girl and tours globally in pursuit of the perfect show. Her live performance morphs from unplugged solo acoustic to screaming, electric guitar soloing in front of a rock band to her dynamic one woman band using loops, beatboxing and a healthy case of ADHD to her advantage.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival.

We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic,

please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com