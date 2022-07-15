Kristen Toomey, Aaron Putnam, Eric Fretty

× Expand courtesy Kristen Toomey Kristen Toomey

media release: One night only! A hilarious co-headlining event featuring Chicago heavy-hitters Kristen Toomey and Aaron Putnam:

Kristen Toomey is one of the fastest-rising comedians in her hometown of Chicago. "Watching her is like watching a sitcom waiting in the wings"-Chicago Magazine. "Toomey is part of a tradition of comics who kill when sober"- Chicago Tribune. "A Chicago original" - A.V. Club. She is smart, quick witted, and brutally honest. Kristen is a regular at the Laugh Factory-Chicago and UP Comedy Club, has headlined at the Chicago Women's Funny Festival and performed at The Chicago Comedy Expo. She is a founder of the all female comedy collective Hoo HA Comedy and the newest producer/member of the powerhouse collective Comedians You Should Know. In addition to her stand-up work, Kristen has dabbled in television (Bad Sides) and was the stand-up consultant for the feature film “Nate & Margaret."

Aaron Putnam is an American touring stand up comedian, currently based out of Chicago. You can catch him at his home club. Laugh Factory , as well as many other comedy clubs like Zanies. He is also the founder of Stand up in Recovery where he brings laughter to drug/ alcohol treatment centers across the country. His comedy is said to be disarmingly funny and vulnerable. Aaron feels blessed to have opened for some of the best comics working today. He says he gets these opportunities because he’s the best hang in the biz. He also has a Podcast with his lovely wife called The Manchild &The Yogi.

Hosted by:Eric Fretty

Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.

RSVP on Facebook:

https://facebook.com/events/s/ cheshire-cat-comedy-presents- k/3218877758363950/