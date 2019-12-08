Kristi B, Universal Sound, Wayne Road, Gary McAdams Band, Funky Chunky, Soggy Prairie

press release: VFW Post 7591 and Golf Co. 2d battalion 24th Marine Regiment will host its annual Toys for Tots Fundraiser at 301 Cottage Grove Rd from 12:15 pm to 7 pm on December 8. This event kicks off with the VFW’s own Black Knights color guard who will post the National colors with all pomp and ceremony at 12:15pm sharp! Will you help us to brighten this season of giving for a less fortunate child with a small gift? Join us, and become a larger force than you can know in a young person this season. Last year 36,549 toys were distributed to 6,788 children in the Madison area by Toys for Tots. What do you say we distribute 40,000 toys this year! Come on out and join us on December 8!

Come to our Post, donate a gift and enjoy some live music and comradery. If you cannot attend, would you consider a donation? Cash donations will be accepted too.

This fundraiser has been a wild success due to the live music. Here is this year’s line-up:

12:30 Soggy Prairie

1:30 Funky Chunky

2:30 The Gary McAdams Band

3:30 Wayne Road

4:30 Universal Sound

5:30 Kristi B

Attendees are asked to bring a gift for a child and to enjoy themselves. Questions about the event can be directed to John Looze at jslooze@gmail.com.