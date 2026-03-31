Kristian Bugge & WB Reid

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Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533

media release: Join us for an evening of music with Kristian Bugge & WB Reid, a transatlantic duo of fiddle and guitar. Drawing from the rich Danish fiddle tradition, their program features everything from lively polkas and jigs to lyrical waltzes and reels, along with songs in both Danish and English.

Though based on opposite sides of the Atlantic, Bugge and Reid have crossed paths for years at festivals and jam sessions. After sharing the stage in 2025, they’ve come together for a spring 2026 tour. Expect an engaging performance filled with musical depth, storytelling, and a sense of Danish “hygge.”

$20 in advance

$25 at the door

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Folklore Village, Dodgeville 3210 Highway BB, Dodgeville, Wisconsin 53533
Music
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