press release: Author Kristin A. Oakley releases audiobooks of her award-winning novel Carpe Diem, Illinois and the sequel God on Mayhem Street on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 7:00 p.m. until midnight at The Jefferson, 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green. The event is free and open to the public and includes food, a cash bar, and live entertainment. Proceeds from the sales of CDs will be donated to The Jefferson, Spring Green's newest theater. Meet American Players Actor Robert R. Doyle, the voice of the characters from the books, and Author Kristin A. Oakley. For more information, contact Kristin at kristinoakley@outlook.com or kristinoakley.net.