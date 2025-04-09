Kristin Groth

media release:

Artist Statement

“If you’re in Morocco and you go to Singapore and it feels just like Morocco, you’re going to want your money back,” according to Nicholas Wilton, Art2Life artist and teacher. His point? We travel to seek out differences. The moments we remember are the ones where something different happened — something touching, beautiful, surprising, sad or funny. Differences make us feel alive. It’s the same with art.

Artist Bio

Recently, I’ve taken online painting classes with Wilton. Last fall I went to a painting retreat he hosted in Morocco, which was happily nothing like Madison. This is the first time I’ve shared my paintings with anyone more than a handful of trusted friends and family. I’m still a beginner, but I am learning as I play with differences — in color, texture, transparency, shape and size.

I am a Wisconsin native and longtime Goodman staff member who is grateful for everyone who appreciates all the ways differences make life richer.

To purchase art, contact Kristin directly at kristinanngroth@gmail.com or call 608-770-8847.