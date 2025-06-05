media release: On May 27, 1981, on the north side of Madison, Jay Amelong (13) was killed by a car while riding his bike, an accident he had predicted over a year in advance, down to the color of the car that hit him. 44 years later, Jay’s sister Kristina will publish a memoir, What My Brother Knew, which charts her life path from loss and abuse to healing and spiritual awakening, demonstrating the transformative power of facing death head-on and the incredible human ability to do so. Join Kristina for the launch of her memoir, including a reading, signing, and discussion.

Kristina Amelong is the owner of Optimal Health Network, a holistic health business, and the author of Ten Days to Optimal Health: A Guide to Nutritional Therapy and Colon Cleansing. A board member for the Center for World Philosophy and Religion, her passions include photography, gardening, and pickleball. Kristina resides in Madison, Wisconsin, with three dogs and a brood of chickens.