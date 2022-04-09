media release: Wisconsin is home to the highest number of organic farms, second only to California, and agritourism is a large part of the state's culture. Farmers markets are in nearly every community, including in Madison, home to the country's largest producer-only market: Dane County Farmers' Market. Vineyards, creameries, beer farms, farm stays, pizza farms, U-pick fruit farms and county fairs are other opportunities to get to know your farmers. Learn inspiring stories about young farmers pursuing their dream careers as well as families keeping their land thriving after many generations of ownership, and how you can support them. This free event will take place in the Garver Canvas.

About Kristine--- Based in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, Kristine Hansen is a nationally recognized food, drinks and travel author with articles about Wisconsin’s cheese published on Travel + Leisure’s website as well as on Fodors.com and CheeseProfessor.com. Her articles have also appeared on ArchitecturalDigest.com and in TIME Magazine, Midwest Living Magazine and Milwaukee Magazine. She is the author of Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook: Creamy, Cheesy, Sweet, and Savory Recipes from the State’s Best Creameries (Globe Pequot).

Her book--- With its fertile soil and more than a century of agricultural heritage, Wisconsin ranks #2 in the nation for its number of organic farms, second only to California. From the boho-chic Driftless Region to cherry orchards hugging Lake Michigan in Door County—not to mention pizza farms nestled along the Mississippi River—the Dairy State is the ideal vacation for farm-loving travelers in search of authentic culinary experiences. Whether it’s stepping into a cranberry bog or sipping cider fermented from antique apples, this book’s profiles of farms and its farmers has that itinerary covered. The agritourism opportunities throughout the state: farm stays, pick-your-owns, farming museums, county fairs, dairy centers, wine tastings, tree farms, farmer’s markets, and so much more.

