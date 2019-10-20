Kristine Hansen

Discussing "Wisconsin Cheese Cookbook."

press release: Wisconsin’s artisan cheese scene is steeped in tradition and bursting with innovations. Local cheesemakers attract visitors from all over the world. Cheese is a huge part of the state’s tourist draw and homegrown character. Everyone who calls Wisconsin home or visits for a day will love this book of the best recipes to cook with cheese. Stunning photos and 60 recipes from the 28 creameries featured will include comfort-food staples like pizza, mac ‘n cheese and grilled-cheese sandwiches, as well as wow-worthy dinner-party favorites such as mascarpone cheesecake, plus picnic-friendly salads and delicious breakfasts.