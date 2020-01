press release: Madtown Sound Culture presents: Kromuh, TNGL, & Free Food Music

Friday, February 28th

Doors and Music at 10:00pm

Visuals and stage design by Cosmic Productions

Robinia Courtyard

829 E Washington Ave

Madison, WI 53703

$10

Tickets: https://ttc-941.theticketingco.com/

This is a 21+ event

__________________________

Kromuh

https://soundcloud.com/kromuh

__________________________

TNGL

https://soundcloud.com/tngl

__________________________

Free Food Music

https://soundcloud.com/freefoodmusic

__________________________

More events from us at www.madtownsoundculture.com