Kröna, Mumbumper

media release: Kröna is a dynamic punk-rock trio that fuses hardcore urgency and reggae grooves with a distinctive Caribbean flair. Formed in April 2024, the band features Cristóbal (bass & vocals), JP (guitar & vocals), and Chino (drums, also of Zeta). Originally from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Kröna now operates out of Miami, Florida. Melding breakneck punk and hardcore with syncopated reggae passages and Afro-Caribbean percussion, Kröna crafts a cathartic, dance-in-the-pit sound. Their music channels the ethos of late-’70s hardcore while drawing on Caribbean rhythms to create something unmistakably their own.

KRONA

Mumbumper is no-core, no-wave, snot-rock from Madison, WI. Their music is dancey and sexy, rockin, and punky, with lyrics that will make your mother blush. They’re fronted by radio DJ and burlesque powerhouse Taylor Cherry, with Jake Fisher making the six strings sing, Dan Mark holding down the low end, and Calvin Cherry banging hard on the drums (sometimes in time).

Mumbumper