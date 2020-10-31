press release: Calling all residents of Bikini Bottom! For a third consecutive year, Bierock is becoming a bar or restaurant from popular culture for Halloween, Saturday October 31.

This year Bierock becomes (drumroll please) … the Krusty Krab, an homage to Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants.

In a very short amount of time, Bierock has gained a reputation as one of Madison’s preeminent destinations for its annual Halloween Pop-Up. Indeed, it has traditionally been the busiest day of the year for Bierock, always held on Halloween proper. Following in the footsteps of 2018 when Bierock became Moe’s Tavern from The Simpsons and 2019’s Cantina from Star Wars, a global pandemic necessitated some creativity.

Whereas the previous two years the theme revolved around bar culture, 2020 required a more food-centric approach—not that alcohol won’t be available.

Hope you’re hungry for some Krabby Patties. And Sea Dogs. And Kelp Slaw.

A one-day-only custom website will be created where customers can place orders for takeout or curbside pick-up at https://bierock.square.site. Do not expect to see the menu online until Oct. 31. As a one-day-only event, items that are typically on the Bierock menu may not be available. Prices to be determined.

Orders will be delivered to vehicles by characters from SpongeBob, which kids should enjoy.

Bierock will have its patio open the day of the event for outdoor dining. The patio has a canopy in case of inclement weather. Dress appropriately. At the time of publication, indoor dining is not allowed in bars by the Dane County and Madison Department of Public Health.

Appropriately, we’ll also have cans of Dogfish Head’s SeaQuench Ale available for purchase. We’ll also have some theme-appropriate murals in our windows painted by local artists.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Kitchen closes at 8:30 p.m.

And with that we ask, “Are you ready, kids?”

Bierock is located at 2911 N. Sherman Ave., part of the Northside TownCenter and across the street from Warner Park