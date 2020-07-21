K.T. Johnson

press release: Benvenuto's Fitchburg will begin hosting live music on their patio this month. You can enjoy Tunes On Tuesdays for free starting July 7. Performances begin at 6:00pm.

Expect the unexpected. Their setlist is a mix of traditional acoustic favorites, Top 40 and music comedy. Join us to listen, sing along and have a few laughs.

Seriously professional musicians who don't take themselves too seriously