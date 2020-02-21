KT Johnson

press release: Expect the unexpected. Their setlist is a mix of traditional acoustic favorites, Top 40 and music comedy. Join us to listen, sing along and have a few laughs. Seriously professional musicians who don't take themselves too seriously.

Tyler and Kat are based in Waunakee. Having spent their whole lives playing music, they have each been members of several popular Wisconsin based bands including Pink Houses, Driving Blind, and Rewind. In addition, they are members of the popular rock cover band Karma Kat. They are professional musicians that love to entertain and have a great time. Free night of music!