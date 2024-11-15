media release: Kumail Nanjiani is an Oscar-nominated writer, Emmy-nominated actor, and critically acclaimed producer and comedian.

Nanjiani recently earned an Emmy nomination for his compelling portrayal of Chippendales Founder in Hulu’s limited series, Welcome to Chippendales, which he also served as an executive producer on.

Most recently, Nanjiani can be seen in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire alongside returning cast-members Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon, which hit theaters on March 22, 2024. On the animation side, Nanjiani lent his voice to Migration, a Universal Pictures adventure-comedy that is now available on VOD. Additionally, Kumail can be seen regularly doing stand-up shows around some of LA’s greatest comedy theaters, and participated in this year’s Netflix is a Joke Festival.

Upcoming, Nanjiani will be seen in the new James L. Brooks film, Ella McCay, alongside all-star cast that Includes Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Albert Brooks. He will also have a recurring role in the 4th season of hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and will star in the 2nd season of hit Peacock series Poker Face.

Additional past works of Nanjiani include the Disney+ Star Wars prequel Obi-Wan, Marvel film The Eternals, and The Big Sick, which Kumail and his wife Emily V. Gordon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. He and his wife Emily also served as executive producers on the Apple TV+ series Little America.

Nanjiani rose to fame when he starred as ‘Dinesh’ in the Emmy Award- winning HBO comedy series Silicon Valley. Additional television credits include Bless the Harts, The Twilight Zone, The Meltdown, Portlandia, Franklin & Bash, The X-Files and Community.

Additional film credits include The Lovebirds, Stuber, Men In Black: International, Fist Fight, Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates, The Five-Year Engagement, Central Intelligence, and The Lego Ninjago Movie.