media release: Enjoy a fun-filled evening at Movies at The Glen. Starting at 4 PM, catch an exciting martial arts demonstration by Blackbelt America and let the kids jump into the fun with a bounce house on site. Then at 5 PM, settle in for an action-packed outdoor screening of Kung Fu Panda 4, full of laughs, adventure, and kung fu spirit. Free, family-friendly, and full of energy—don’t miss this lively night at The Glen!