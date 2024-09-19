Kurt Schneider
to
Goodman Community Center-Brassworks 214 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Kurt Schneider is Wild About Wildlife for this month's Ballweg Gallery showing. Schneider, born and raised on Chicago's south side, moved to Madison for college in 1967. In eighth grade, he won a two-year scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago's Junior School but didn't pursue painting until retiring in 2011. After battling brain cancer, he took up acrylic painting, focusing on wild animals, nature and pets.