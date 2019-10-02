press release: The Mosse/Weinstein Center for Jewish Studies is pleased to announce the 2019 Stanley Kutler Lectures in American Jewish Studies. This year’s speaker is James Loeffler, Jay Berkowitz Professor of Jewish History at the University of Virginia, who will be delivering two talks on the subject of Jews, hate speech, and antisemitism. The lectures will take place at 7 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 2 and 4 p.m. on Thurs., Oct. 3. (Note the different hours for the two lectures.) Both talks will take place at the Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street.

Wed., October 2, 7:00 PM (Pyle Center)

“Blind Justice: Jews and Hate Speech in the American 1950s”

In 1946, a violent White Supremacist rally in Chicago set off a chain of events leading to a landmark 1952 Supreme Court case that redefined American hate speech law – and revolutionized Jewish civil rights activism in surprising ways.

Thurs., October 3, 4:00 PM (Pyle Center)

“Beyond the Law: Jews and Antisemitism in the Global 1960s”

A global antisemitic outbreak in January 1960 triggered an American Jewish appeal to the United Nations. That legal campaign produced the world’s first anti-racism law – and a new definition of Zionism as a form of racism.