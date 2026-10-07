media release: Masaki Kobayashi | Japan | 1965 | 183 minutes | In Japanese with English subtitles

Just in time for Halloween, MMoCA Cinema will screen the 4K restoration of the original three-hour cut of Kwaidan. After more than a decade of sober political dramas and socially minded period pieces, the great Japanese director Masaki Kobayashi shifted gears dramatically for this rapturously stylized quartet of ghost stories. Featuring colorfully surreal sets and luminous cinematography, these haunting tales of demonic comeuppance and spiritual trials, adapted from writer Lafcadio Hearn’s collections of Japanese folklore, are existentially frightening and meticulously crafted. (Janus Films)

“It can still hold its own against the new generation of horror films still sourcing it.” Kim Newman, Empire Magazine.

MMoCA Cinema is curated by James Kreul, assistant curator, film and art video and supported by MMoCA members.