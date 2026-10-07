Sanatorium Under the Sign of the Hourglass

media release: Stephen and Timothy Quay | UK, Poland, Germany | 2024 | 76 minutes | In Polish with English subtitles

The Brothers Quay return with this animation and live-action hybrid, a feature-length adaptation of the 1937 novel by Bruno Schulz. A ghostly train journey on a forgotten branch line transports a son, Jozef, visiting his dying Father in a remote Galician Sanatorium. Jozef will come to realize that the Sanatorium is a floating world halfway between sleep and wakefulness and that time and events cannot be measured in any tangible form. (KimStim)

“The Quay Brothers’ trademark stop-motion animation is as haunting as ever, the delicate, banged-up puppets suggesting the characters’ emotional fragility and buried pains.” Tim Grierson, Screen Daily

“If you close your eyes, you might wake up inside the movie, unstuck from time yourself.” Nicolas Rapold, New York Times

MMoCA Cinema is curated by James Kreul, assistant curator, film and art video and supported by MMoCA members.