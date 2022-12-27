media release: "Habari Gani?"

"Kujichagulia!"

Save the Date for a community Kwanzaa celebration especially for teens and their families! The event is part of the Healing Labs initiative in partnership with Kujichagulia Center for Self Determination, All of Us Wisconsin, Madison Metropolitan School District's Family, Youth and Community Engagement department, First Unitarian Society, and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Teens who identify with communities of the African Diaspora and their families are invited to connect with community elders in meaningful ways, including sharing of oral histories. We'll be giving away gifts of kufis or shawls to young participants. Save the date for Tuesday, December 27!

"What Is the News?"

"Self-Determination!"