ONLINE: Kwik Trip Alcohol License

media release (from Ald. Rummel's blog):

Thursday December 10

Neighborhood meeting on Kwik Trip alcohol license and update on post office

5:30p https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88593302814

Kwik Trip Inc is applying for a new Class A Beer, Class A Cider license at the Stop-N-Go at 2002 Winnebago St. We will hear from Kwik Trip representatives who will make sure that members of their real estate department and store engineering department, as well as a representative from Stop-N-Go, will be on the virtual call to discuss their license application and their reasons for closing the post office and answer questions. Kwik Trip will be acquiring Stop-N-Go the week of December 7-11, 2020.

I asked the Community Relations Manager to delay the decision to close the post office but have not succeeded in getting an agreement from Kwik Trip. Rep Mark Pocan's office has been contacted by concerned box office holders about the loss of the postal services and PO boxes and I expect a representative from his office to attend the meeting. SASY is hosting the zoom meeting and after the discussion with the applicant will continue with their regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

The Alcohol License Review Committee will take up Kwik Trip's license application on December 16, st 5:30p.

I appreciate SASY's help.