media release: Music for old souls and young folk alike, Kylar Kuzio mixes some original material in with many of your favorite rock, country, blues, pop/hip hop songs; she may even introduce you to a couple new favorites! Born in West Virginia, Kylar moved several times while growing up, taking observations and experiences from each person and place she came to know. This can be seen in her songwriting which is highly personal yet universally applicable. She writes primarily for herself, processing life and all of the emotions that come with it, but ultimately her writing is for those who listen. It is her hope that listeners find something relatable & beautiful within her lyrics.