DJs Kyle Motor, 45 Freakout

× Expand lolasmadison.com The DJ booth at Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge.

media release: Classic country night is BACK! On the fourth Wednesday of each month we take a break from our regularly scheduled Vinyl Listening Parties to bring you a tour of nothing but classic country vinyl with everything from Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Buck Owens, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash to anything with a little touch of twang. Open at 4pm, DJs on at 6. Bar open until midnight, kitchen ‘till 11pm.