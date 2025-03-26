DJs Kyle Motor, 45 Freakout

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Classic country night is BACK! On the fourth Wednesday of each month we take a break from our regularly scheduled Vinyl Listening Parties to bring you a tour of nothing but classic country vinyl with everything from Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Buck Owens, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash to anything with a little touch of twang.  Open at 4pm, DJs on at 6. Bar open until midnight, kitchen ‘till 11pm.

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge 617 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
