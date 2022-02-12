Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: DMA Voice Recital

Kyle Sackett, baritone; William Preston, Piano

……

I love you through the day times Libby Larsen

A wild sostenuto Lori Laitman

No Time Juliana Hall

A Dream of Nightingales Ned Rorem

The enticing lane Stephen Houtz

Sympathy Florence Price

Kyle Sackett, baritone, is a DMA student in voice with a doctoral minor in choral conducting. Before coming to Madison, Kyle worked extensively both teaching and performing in Chicago. He taught music theatre voice within the Theatre Conservatory at Roosevelt University and voice at Carthage College. Kyle has performed operatically with Haymarket Opera Company, Chicago Opera Theatre, Opera Atelier, and Opera for the Young, and is a frequent oratorio soloist around Chicagoland. A passionate choral singer, Kyle performs and records regularly with top-tier ensembles including the Grammy-winning new music ensemble The Crossing (Philadelphia), Music of the Baroque (Chicago), Grant Park Symphony Chorus (Chicago), Chicago Symphony Chorus, Bella Voce (Chicago), Constellation Men’s Ensemble (Chicago), Vocális Chamber Choir (Buffalo), and Berkshire Choral International, where he is a faculty member. He holds the M.M. in voice and opera performance from Northwestern University and the B.M. in music education from SUNY Fredonia (Fredonia, NY).