Kyra Gordon, Raquel Aleman

media release: If you wandered into a Kyra Gordon “House Concert” show, you’d be struck by the powerful vocals, deft touch on the keyboard, and command of the room. Watching her perform original songs with disarmingly personal lyrics, punctuated with spoken tales from her extensive travels, you’d feel the conviction of a singer, songwriter, and storyteller with a firm grasp of her creative voice, an artist who has arrived. It’s how she got there that sets her apart. Kyra Gordon, the artist, draws from a diverse set of life experiences. Music is now the vehicle, but the actor is still present. “I see songs as little movies that I create,” exclaims Gordon. “I get to act, sing, play piano, and write. But it’s all in this tasty three-minute experience called a song.” The result is impressive musical virtuosity with a singular voice and vision.