media release: I knew at that time he would be an incredible force in music…he was always received with thunderous applause and standing ovations…’ – Tommy Emmanuel AM

‘likely the most influential acoustic guitar composer of his generation … publicly unsung, his pieces have shaped the progression of the art form since his emergence onto the world stage, only growing stronger through his dormancy … we’re excited to see what this master of the guitar presents in his renaissance’

Guitarist, Composer, Producer and Musical Director, KYRAN DANIEL began his career performing alongside Grammy Nominee Tommy Emmanuel on stages spanning the globe. His debut album ‘Per Se’ became a highly influential work in the acoustic guitar world, opening the door to his attendance of the prestigious Berklee College of Music studying under the greatest songwriting & production professors in contemporary music.

Following his time at Berklee, Kyran focussed on the roles of songwriter & producer for a cohort of Australian artists including G Flip, Gretta Ray, and Kingswood. His diverse musical palette and superlative musicianship saw him fast become one of Australia’s finest studio talents, and a go-to for artists & labels domestically & abroad, his work garnering millions of worldwide streams, and credits including Gretta Ray’s ARIA Nominated Album ‘Begin To Look Around’ (EMI), and G Flip’s #1 ARIA Charting Album ‘Drummer’ (4x ARIA Nominated). Meanwhile his work on stage as Session Guitarist & Musical Director for the likes of Kingswood was presented on international tours and radio & television broadcasts across the globe.

2022 saw Kyran return to his most authentic musical form as a solo artist, with a triumphant return to European and American stages alongside mentor Tommy Emmanuel, followed by a relentless tour schedule of solo concerts across Australia, Europe, and the USA, re-introducing him as one of the greatest solo guitar players on the planet. Kyran is currently completing his renaissance solo album entitled ‘Like The Night Itself’, drawing upon rich global influences, alchemised into emotive compositions, cinematic soundscapes, and virtuosic performances from the heart.