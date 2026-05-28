Léon Pradeau, Steve Timm, Lewis Freedman, Kai Ihns,

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome poet and translator Léon Pradeau for a reading in celebration of his new english translation of Superliquid Water by Cécile Mainardi. He will be joined by readings from the following poets!

Steve Timm is the author most recently of Ornithocracy (Stone Corpse Press, 2024) and Rule of Composition: 100 Poems Written to the Cecil Taylor Feel Trio’s 2 Ts for a Lovely T (Bananaquit Press, 2022). About an earlier book, Joan Retallack blurbed “Steve Timm’s word spectrum is brave, unnerving, dazzling, commodious... [and] unyieldingly good naturedly plays with an impressive number of entrenched expectations.” He lives in Madison, Wisconsin, with his wife, Shari Bernstein, and son, Alex (who finds his poems “interesting”).

Lewis Freedman is a poet at its desk in Milwaukee, 11:44am, Thursday, who just searched for a photo he had first seen long ago, in a book his parents had, of a shark crashing through the roof of a residence in Oxford. This, he thought, could be an author pic to accompany this bio. Perhaps, he thinks, it would be good to add that the opening words of this bio are a reference to the title of the wonderful book The Poet at Its Desk [AWEDE, 1998] by Brita Bergland. He is the author of several book objects, with a new one, Trillium Bsalm, forthcoming from Krupskaya Books in the Fall of this year.

Kai Ihns lives and works in Chicago. Her most recent book is Of (The Elephants, 2024). She’s been reading The Sympathy of Things by Lars Spuybroek, which she is enjoying very much.

Léon Pradeau is the founding editor of Transat', a journal of poetry in French and English. He writes poems in both languages. He is the co-translator, with cj nizard, of Cécile Mainardi's Superliquid Water (PRROBLEM, 2026).