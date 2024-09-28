L'amore: La Voce Humana

media release: Italy | 1948 | DCP | 35 min. | Italian with English subtitles

Director: Roberto Rossellini

Cast: Anna Magnani

Alone in her apartment, a desperate, nameless woman (Magnani) engages in a final phone conversation with her ex-lover. An adaptation of a one-act, one-character play by Jean Cocteau (later remade by Pedro Almodovar and Tilda Swinton), La Voce Humana is the first part of a two-part anthology and showcase for the great Magnani. The short film was selected for screening by filmmaker Nancy Savoca, who will introduce La Voce Humana and discuss how it provided inspiration for her own work.