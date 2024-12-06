media release: France | 1983 | DCP | 84 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Robert Bresson; Cast: Christian Patey, Vincent Risterucci, Caroline Lang

In his stark final film, master filmmaker Bresson intensifies his austere blend of spiritual contemplation and formal precision. Inspired by a Tolstoy novella and re-set in contemporary Paris, L’argent tracks a counterfeit bill used in a schoolboy prank that ultimately is given to a young truck driver, leading to imprisonment and violence. Working in his 80s, Bresson crafts a compelling, yet unforgiving vision of a cold, dehumanizing world.