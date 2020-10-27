ONLINE: L. David Mech & Greg Breining

media release: Join International Wolf Center for the launch of the new book Wolf Island: Discovering the Secrets of a Mythic Animal by Dr. L. David Mech with Greg Breining. This event will include remarks by David Mech, followed by a conversation moderated by co-writer Greg Breining, and audience Q&A. International Wolf Center Executive Director Grant Spickelmier will offer introductory remarks, with the audience Q&A moderated by IWC’s Interpretive Center Director, Krista Harrington.

In the late 1940s, a few wolves crossed the ice of Lake Superior to the island wilderness of Isle Royale, creating a perfect “laboratory” for a long-term study of predators and prey. As the wolves hunted and killed the island’s moose, a young graduate student named Dave Mech began research that would unlock the mystery of one of nature’s most revered (and reviled) animals—and eventually became an internationally renowned and respected wolf expert. This is the story of those early years