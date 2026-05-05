LA Byrd
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: LA BYRD is Larry Bird, former member of Kydd & Byrd. Now as a solo act, Larry still has the great connection with the crowd and plays a wonderful mix of '60s-'70s to present music that anyone can identify with. From the Beatles to the Bodeans, Wilcox to Waits, alternative folk to modern country. It's all about the songs and a relaxed comedic relationship with his crowd.
$10 at the Door. Bar opens at 5pm. Show at 7:30 pm.