LA Byrd

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release:  LA BYRD is Larry Bird, former member of Kydd & Byrd. Now as a solo act, Larry still has the great connection with the crowd and plays a wonderful mix of '60s-'70s to present music that anyone can identify with. From the Beatles to the Bodeans, Wilcox to Waits, alternative folk to modern country. It's all about the songs and a relaxed comedic relationship with his crowd. 

$10 at the Door. Bar opens at 5pm. Show at 7:30 pm.

Info

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-275-1050
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