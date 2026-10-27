media release: University Opera Presents: La Cenerentola / Cinderella

FRI NOV 6, 2026@7:30 PM

SUN NOV 8, 2026@2:00 PM

TUE NOV 10, 2026@7:30 PM

Shannon Hall • Memorial Union

Music by: Gioachino Rossini

Libretto by: Jacopo Ferretti

Director: David Ronis

Conductor: Oriol Sans

La Cenerentola , Rossini’s operatic version of the Cinderella story, is as hilarious as it is beautiful and enchanting. It features a sublime score filled with memorable tunes and requires a cast capable of bravura singing and comedic acting. Of course, we all know the story: a young girl is forced to serve as a maid in her own home. Her family is cruel to her and treats her like a servant. But along comes a Prince and, with some supernatural help, they are united in love.

Although this version is somewhat different from Disney’s, the net effect is the same. Instead of a stepmother, we have Don Magnifico, Cenerentola’s stepfather. Instead of a fairy godmother, we have Alidoro, the Prince’s teacher/mentor/philosopher. The Prince’s valet, Dandini, also figures largely in the plot when he and the Prince trade clothes to extremely comic effect. Finally, instead of Cenerentola losing a slipper on the steps of the palace, she actually gives the Prince one of two identical bracelets which he uses to ultimately find her.

The UW-Madison production transports the story to southern California in the early 1960s, complete with surfer bums and bouffant hairdos. This family-friendly production is certain to delight!

La Cenerentola will be sung in Italian with projected English translations.