press release: Come and enjoy a Sunday afternoon of Latino poetry reading, music, and movie screening.

La Charla (the talk) - Featuring the best Latina poets of Madison and Milwaukee reading their work. The poetry of these mujeres explores gender, cultura, power and so much more. Poets include Dana Maya, Alondra Quechol, Angie Trudell Vasquez, Chalchiykoatl Alida Carlos Whiley, Nydia Rojas and Araceli Esparza.

Movie screening: Hecho en Mexico uses contemporary singers/bands to discuss Mexican philosophy and religion.

This event is sponsored by the Wisconsin Latinx History Collective (WLHC), and is a fundraiser for Cafe Coda and its nonprofit arm!

This event will also be live-streamed. To support free live events and great causes, please donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Or venmo: @cafe-coda-1

Production: Cafe CODA

Sounds: Papa Scott

Artwork by Favianna Rodriguez