media release: Canopy Sessions. 6-8 pm.

Kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of Madison’s most unique spots: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians.

$12 - General Admission (ages 13 & up); $10 - Olbrich Member (ages 13 & up); $6 - Child (ages 6-12); Free - Child (ages 5 & under)

La Combi draws inspiration from the colorful and bustling "Combi" buses of Peru, delivering a dynamic fusion of Latin American sounds. From the pulsating grooves of Peruvian salsa and Chicha (cumbia) to the infectious rhythms of merengue, festejo, and bachata, their music brings the heart of Latin culture to every performance. With their rich blend of genres, La Combi creates an irresistible atmosphere that invites everyone to dance, celebrate, and enjoy the vibrant energy of Latin music.