media release: All aboard “La Combi”!!! Madison's new Latin band can't wait to get you out on the dance floor all night! We'll be having our first show Thurs. May 19th at Robinia courtyard and the evening will start with band member and beloved dance instructor Luis Armacanqui teaching a dance lesson at 8:00pm followed by live music!! Don't miss it!!!!

Súbanse a La Combi!!! ¡La nueva banda latina de Madison te pondrá a bailar toda la noche! Tendremos nuestro estreno este jueves 19 de mayo en Robinia Courtyard y la noche comenzará con una clase de baile por el integrante de la banda y estimado instructor Luis Armacanqui a las 8:00 p.m. seguida por música en vivo. ¡No te lo pierdas!

https://www.facebook.com/events/3212607795635596/