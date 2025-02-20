La Combi, DJ Luis Armacanqui

× Expand Luis Armacanqui The band La Combi in front of a VW van. La Combi

media release: LA COMBI Latin Band is back at Madison's classic Latin haven: The Cardinal Bar!

We play a bit of everything; but primarily salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and changüí--all the great stuff that Latin dance lovers enjoy!

Join us right away at 8:30pm for a progressive SALSA dance lesson with The Capitol Social until 9:30pm.

Live/DJ music follows from 9:30pm until 1am. DJ LUIS will take care of partner dance music between band sets.

Cover is just $10 (18+) and that includes dance lesson, live/DJ music, full bar (with small plates), and event photography

See you on the dance floor!