La Combi, DJ Luis Armacanqui
to
Cardinal Bar 418 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Luis Armacanqui
The band La Combi in front of a VW van.
La Combi
media release: LA COMBI Latin Band is back at Madison's classic Latin haven: The Cardinal Bar!
We play a bit of everything; but primarily salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and changüí--all the great stuff that Latin dance lovers enjoy!
Join us right away at 8:30pm for a progressive SALSA dance lesson with The Capitol Social until 9:30pm.
Live/DJ music follows from 9:30pm until 1am. DJ LUIS will take care of partner dance music between band sets.
Cover is just $10 (18+) and that includes dance lesson, live/DJ music, full bar (with small plates), and event photography
See you on the dance floor!