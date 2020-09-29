ONLINE: La familia, el internet y nuestros jóvenes en timepos de pandemia

Acompáñenos el martes 29 de septiembre a nuestra platica mensual donde abordaremos estrategias para mantener a nuestros jóvenes seguros en línea.

Para unirse a la platica solo tiene que hacer clic en el enlace aquí debajo.

https://countyofdane.zoom.us/j/7032190172?pwd=NC82UHhLZHI5SkIyVGVjRUZBWGJNdz09

meeting ID: 703 219 0172 passcode 3H32QZ

¡Los esperamos!

Join Formando Lazos Familiares committee of the Latino Children and Families Council on Tuesday, September 29, for our monthly talk where we will address strategies to keep our young people safe online. To join the talk just click the link below. https://countyofdane.zoom.us/j/7032190172?pwd=NC82UHhLZHI5SkIyVGVjRUZBWGJNdz09 We are waiting for you!