Dance Wisconsin, a Madison area pre-professional dance company, brings the beloved classical ballet La Fille mal Gardée back to the stage on Saturday, April 11 at 2 p.m. in Madison College’s Mitby Theater. This lively comedy brings together dancers from all over south and central Wisconsin, including guest artists from the local professional company Madison Ballet.

La Fille mal Gardée, or The Unguarded Daughter, is bursting with charm, comedy, and joy. This lighthearted love story follows a spirited young girl named Lise, who has her heart set on the handsome farm boy Colas. However, her larger-than-life mother, Widow Simone, has other plans and promises Lise to the awkward Alain, the son of a wealthy winemaker. Laugh along with her over-the-top antics as she tries, and hilariously fails, to keep Lise and Colas apart. Mischief, mistaken plans, and iconic dance sequences such as the Ribbon Pas De Deux and the thrilling Storm scene lead to a heartwarming finale that will delight all ages. The performance features guest artists Sarah Martin, Benjamin Rose, and Gabriel Aguilar of Madison Ballet as Lise, Colas, and Alain respectively.

Dance Wisconsin is a non-profit pre-professional dance company composed of dancers ages twelve and up led by artistic director JoJean Retrum. Founded in 1977, the company prides itself as a nurturing environment for tomorrow’s leaders. Dance Wisconsin has been a part of Regional Dance America’s MidStates Region for over thirty years and is Wisconsin’s only Honor Company within RDA. Sponsored by Lucie and Norman Arendt, North Central Utility of Wisconsin, LLC, Kramer Madison, Dupaco Community Credit Union, Cardinal Heating, Air, Plumbing and Electric, the Batterman Charitable Trust, the Herald Independent (Lake Mills, Cambridge, Deerfield, Waterloo, Monona, McFarland and Cottage Grove), RBC Wealth Foundation, Gorilla Movers of Wisconsin, Bank of Sun Prairie, Brava Magazine, Reinhart Law, Anaala Salon and Spa and Maria Antoinette Real Estate. This project is also supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts. Further supported by Dane Arts with additional funds from the Frautschi and Rowland Foundations, Diane Ballweg, and the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation.

Tickets are available through the Dance Wisconsin website at https://www.dancewisconsin.org.

$20 - Adult

$15 - Senior (age 62 and over)

$10 - Youth (age 18 and under)

Rear Orchestra

$18 - Adult

$13 - Senior (age 62 and over)

$8 - Youth (age 18 and under)

*There is an additional $1 service charge on each ticket sold.

**Ticket prices include sales tax.