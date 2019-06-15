press release: Saturday - June 15, 2019, 204 N. Main St., Argyle

La Follette Day

3:00 PM - Immigration Adventures with Ma and Pa (this program demonstrates the difficulties of early immigrant ancestors as they traveled across the ocean in the 1800's.

4:30 - Norman Stockwell, current publisher of "The Progressive", the magazine first started by Bob LaFollette back in 1909.

5:00 - Music by "The Accidentals" with Peggy Miller Steil and others.

Food, beverages, silent auction and tours of the Saxton House (boyhood home of Bob LaFollette)throughout the afternoon. This is a free event.