La Follette Forum: American Power, Prosperity and Democracy

press release: The La Follette School will host its third La Follette Forum, funded by the Kohl Initiative, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 8:15 a.m to 7 p.m. CDT, at Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, and online.

This event aims to bring together leading experts from academia, journalism, private industry and the public policy world to wrestle with three of the most serious challenges confronting the United States in decades:

The COVID-19 pandemic, economic crises, and the threats they pose to the future of American prosperity

The rise of China and the challenge it poses to the world order and the future of global American power and leadership

The rise of authoritarianism and the threat its poses to the future of American democracy

Presenters

Jamelle Bouie: Columnist, New York Times; Political Analyst, CBS News

Paul Blustein: Senior Fellow, Centre for International Governance Innovation

Oriana Skyler Mastro: Center Fellow, Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University

Adam Posen: President, Peterson Institute for International Economics

Catherine Rampell: Opinion Columnist, Washington Post

Daniel Ziblatt, Eaton Professor of the Science of Government, Harvard University

More speakers to be announced soon!